UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
Nov 16 L Brands Inc :
* L Brands Inc - qtrly L Brands comparable sales up 2 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* L brands reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.85 to $2.00
* Q3 revenue $2.581 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.56 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.