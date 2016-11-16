Nov 16 Smart & Final Stores Inc

* Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.57 - $0.59

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures in range of $150 - $160 million

* Q4 revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales were $1,394.4 million, representing 11.9% increase as compared to $1,246.1 million in same period of 2015

* Sees FY 2016 net sales growth in range of 11.5% - 12.0%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $4.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S