UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
Nov 16 Geospace Technologies Corp
* Geospace Technologies Corp - "due to already high inventory levels for most products, our factory activities have been running at a bare minimum"
* Q4 loss per share $0.94
* Geospace technologies reports fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $16.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.