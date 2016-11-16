UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
Nov 16 Eastman Chemical Co
* Eastman Chemical Co says public offering of EUR 200 million, principal amount additional 1.50% notes due 2023 and EUR 500 million principal amount of 1.875% notes due 2026
* Eastman says intends to use portion of net proceeds to complete cash tender offer for up to $400 million combined aggregate amount of 4.5% notes due 2021
* Eastman Chemical says intends to use remaining net proceeds to repay or redeem part of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.4% notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.