Nov 16 BeiGene Ltd

* BeiGene Ltd - public offering of $175 million of its American depositary shares

* BeiGene Ltd - BeiGene is proposing to sell $160 million of its ADSs, and certain selling stockholders are proposing to sell $15 million of BeiGene ADSs

* BeiGene announces proposed public offering