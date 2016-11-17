BRIEF-Western Gas names Jaime Casas new CFO
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately
Nov 16 Potash Corp
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
* Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. declares quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately
* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results