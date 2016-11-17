BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital
* Says to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 16 Sterling Bancorp
* Says offering 3.80 million common shares
* Says proceeds to sterling from this offering are expected to be approximately $80.8 million
* Sterling Bancorp prices public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says prohibits Bernie Wong Ching Man, a former employee of Citibank (Hong Kong) limited, from re-entering industry for four months from 19 May 2017 to 18 September 2017 for forging a client's signature