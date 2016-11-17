MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 16 Republic Airways Holdings Inc :
* Republic Airways files plan of reorganization, intends to emerge from chapter 11 in Q1-2017
* Says filed its plan of reorganization with U.S. Bankruptcy court for southern district of New York
* Republic Airways Holdings - Plan sets course for company to emerge during Q1 of 2017, and was filed with full support of creditors committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities