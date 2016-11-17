Nov 16 Republic Airways Holdings Inc :

* Republic Airways files plan of reorganization, intends to emerge from chapter 11 in Q1-2017

* Says filed its plan of reorganization with U.S. Bankruptcy court for southern district of New York

* Republic Airways Holdings - Plan sets course for company to emerge during Q1 of 2017, and was filed with full support of creditors committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: