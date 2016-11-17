BRIEF-Western Gas names Jaime Casas new CFO
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately
Nov 16 Hollyfrontier Corp :
* Hollyfrontier Corporation announces pricing of offering of $750 million of 5.875% senior notes due 2026
* Hollyfrontier Corp - Additional senior notes to be price equal to 100.098 percent of principal amount
* Says company intends to use net proceeds from offering to prepay its $350 million term loan and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results