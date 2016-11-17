Nov 16 Hollyfrontier Corp :

* Hollyfrontier Corporation announces pricing of offering of $750 million of 5.875% senior notes due 2026

* Hollyfrontier Corp - Additional senior notes to be price equal to 100.098 percent of principal amount

* Says company intends to use net proceeds from offering to prepay its $350 million term loan and for general corporate purposes