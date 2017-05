Nov 17 Giyani Gold Corp :

* Signed LOI with Menzi Battery Metals Pty Ltd to buy 70% interest in 2 past-producing high-grade manganese mines in Zambia

* Giyani Gold-Under terms,company agreed to pay $200,000 cash, work commitment of $1 million over 5 years to Menzi upon completion of due diligence, others

* Giyani acquires two past producing manganese mines