Nov 17 Helmerich And Payne Inc :
* Helmerich and Payne - in U.S. land segment, expects
revenue days (activity) to increase by roughly 20 pct during q1
2017 as compared to Q4 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $302.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Helmerich and Payne Inc - company's capital expenditures
for fiscal 2017 are expected to be roughly $200 million
* Qtrly operating revenue $366.5 million versus $331.7
million
* Q4 loss per share $0.68
* Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces fiscal year-end results
