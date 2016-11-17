Nov 17 Tesoro Corp -
* Stock transaction at exchange ratio of 0.4350, with option
to elect cash in lieu of stock up to cap of 10% of equity
consideration
* Expects to achieve 10% to 13% EPS accretion in 2018, first
full year of combined operations
* Tesoro says Greg Goff will continue to serve as chairman,
president and chief executive officer of combined company
* Tesoro says Steven Sterin will continue to serve as
executive vice president and chief financial officer.
* Will acquire Western at implied current price of $37.30
per western share in a stock transaction, representing an equity
value of $4.1 billion
* Tesoro corp says board of directors is also expected to
expand size of board
* Tesoro says Western's current executive chairman, Paul
Foster, and Western's current CEO, Jeff Stevens will be
directors on deal completion
* Tesoro says headquarters of Tesoro will remain in San
Antonio, Tx.
* Tesoro to acquire Western refining in $6.4 billion
transaction
