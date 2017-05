Nov 17 Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd

* Qtrly average daily production decreased 25% to 1,577 boe/d from 2,113 boe/d for Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly net loss per share basic & diluted $0.01

* Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd- Expects to exit 2016 with a production rate of 2,800 boe/day

