Nov 17 Stage Stores Inc
* Stage Stores Inc - Anticipates Q4 comparable sales to be
in range of -2% to -6% and earnings per diluted share to be
between $0.65 and $0.90
* Stage Stores Inc - Capital expenditures in 2016, net of
construction allowances from landlords, are expected to be
approximately $65 million
* Stage Stores reports third quarter results and declares
quarterly cash dividend
* Q3 loss per share $0.58
* Q3 same store sales fell 8.2 percent
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.57
* Q3 sales $317.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $327.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
