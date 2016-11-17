Nov 17 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc -
* Spectrum brands holdings reports record fiscal 2016
results
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $110 million to
$120 million, including rollover spending from fiscal 2016
* Spectrum brands -"As we look to fiscal 2017, we plan for
above category top-line and bottom-line growth and a free cash
flow increase of up to 10 percent"
* Gross profit margin in Q4 38.9 percent, compared to 35.7
percent last year
* Fiscal 2017 adjusted free cash flow is projected to be
approximately $575-$590 million compared to $535 million in
fiscal 2016
* See fiscal 2017 reported net sales to grow above category
rates,with expected negative impact from forex of about 100 -
150 basis points
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $1.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31
* Q4 earnings per share $1.49
