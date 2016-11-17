Nov 17 Bon-ton Stores Inc -
* Bon-Ton Stores Inc says capital expenditures not to exceed
$40 million for FY
* Bon-Ton Stores Inc says a gross margin rate ranging from a
80- to 90-basis-point increase over fiscal 2015 rate of 34.7%
for FY
* Sees FY loss per diluted share to be in range of $2.04 to
$2.54
* Sees full-year comparable sales decrease ranging from 2.5%
to 3.5%
* Sees full-year adjusted ebitda to be in range of $114
million to $124 million
* Q3 loss per share $1.58
* Q3 same store sales fell 4.9 percent
* Reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 sales fell 5.4 percent to $589.9 million
