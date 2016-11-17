Nov 17 AzurRx BioPharma Inc
* Azurrx biopharma-mayoly spindler grants co marketing
rights for recombinant lipase in various geographies, including
exclusive rights for north america
* Azurrx biopharma inc - initial study results from
ms1819-sd phase ii study are expected in first half of 2017
* Azurrx biopharma inc - azurrx and laboratoires mayoly
spindler are party to a joint research and development agreement
* Azurrx biopharma and mayoly-spindler announce initiation
of phase ii clinical trial of ms1819-sd for exocrine pancreatic
insufficiency in chronic pancreatitis patients
