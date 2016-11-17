BRIEF-AMP Ltd says Andrew Harmos will join as non-executive director
* Andrew Harmos will join board as a non-executive director, effective 1 June 2017
Nov 17 Safeguard Scientifics Inc
* T-Rex group inc - raised $10 million in series b financing; round was led by safeguard scientifics
* T-Rex raises $10m series b financing to enhance liquidity in structured product markets
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma