* Alleghany Corporation announces preliminary hurricane matthew loss estimate

* Alleghany Corp- consolidated pre-tax loss related to hurricane Matthew, net of reinsurance, reinstatement premiums, estimated to be less than $75 million

* Alleghany Corp -preliminary loss estimate is comprised of losses from Transatlantic Holdings, RSUI group, with each contributing about equally to loss

* Alleghany Corporation announces preliminary hurricane Matthew loss estimate