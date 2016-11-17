BRIEF-AMP Ltd says Andrew Harmos will join as non-executive director
* Andrew Harmos will join board as a non-executive director, effective 1 June 2017
Nov 17 Alleghany Corp :
* Alleghany Corporation announces preliminary hurricane matthew loss estimate
* Alleghany Corp- consolidated pre-tax loss related to hurricane Matthew, net of reinsurance, reinstatement premiums, estimated to be less than $75 million
* Alleghany Corp -preliminary loss estimate is comprised of losses from Transatlantic Holdings, RSUI group, with each contributing about equally to loss
* Alleghany Corporation announces preliminary hurricane Matthew loss estimate
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma