* Tembec- "although normal seasonal weakness is anticipated in coming quarter, lumber market fundamentals should continue to gradually improve over time"

* Tembec inc - december 2016 quarterly results will be impacted by a two-week major maintenance outage at tartas specialty pulp mill

* Tembec inc - hardwood paper pulp market "will remain challenging"

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.12

* Q4 sales c$389 million versus c$373 million

* Tembec reports financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended september 24, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S