Nov 17 Diana Shipping Inc
* Diana shipping inc- qtrly loss per common share $0.99
* Diana shipping-concluded,without agreement, discussions
with lenders with respect to certain proposed amendments of
outstanding loan facilities
* Diana shipping inc - time charter revenues were $27.1
million for q3 of 2016, compared to $38.9 million for same
quarter of 2015
* Diana shipping-terminated engagement of financial advisor
in connection with discussions with respect to proposed
amendments of outstanding loan facilities
* Diana shipping-does not currently anticipate resuming
discussions, with respect to proposed amendments of outstanding
loan facilities, with lenders
* Diana shipping inc. Reports financial results for the
third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2016
