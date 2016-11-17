BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures says SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsH7eI) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Tsai Ventures
* Tsai ventures - portfolio company, CrowdTangle Inc, has been acquired by Facebook Inc
* Tsai ventures portfolio company CrowdTangle acquired by Facebook Source text for Eikon:
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsH7eI) Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-open letter to shareholders on major bank tax-nab.ax