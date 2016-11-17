BRIEF-AMP Ltd says Andrew Harmos will join as non-executive director
* Andrew Harmos will join board as a non-executive director, effective 1 June 2017
Nov 17 Inspira Financial Inc
* Jaime Gerber has been appointed chairman
* Jaime Gerber has been appointed chairman

* Inspira Financial Inc. calls Annual General Meeting (AGM); changes board of directors; provides update on meeting requisition
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma