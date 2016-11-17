Nov 17 DryShips Inc
* Dryships inc says company has entered into a securities
purchase agreement with kalani investments limited
* Dryships inc - intends to use net proceeds to repay
indebtedness under one or more of our existing credit facilities
* Dryships inc- gross proceeds from sale of securities will
be approximately $20 million
* Dryships inc- may further receive up to an aggregate of
$80 million if all of preferred warrants are exercised, for
total proceeds of $100 million
* Dryships inc - also intends to use net proceeds to repay
indebtedness incurred under revolving facility with sifnos
shareholders inc
* Dryships inc. Announces registered direct offering
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: