BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures says SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement
SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma
Nov 17 Gladstone Investment Corp :
* Gladstone Investment Corporation announces amendment to its credit facility
* Says on Nov 16, 2016, co's unit entered into amendment no. 2 to its fifth amended and restated credit agreement
* Gladstone-Co's availability under previous revolving line of credit was about $80 million prior to amendment,about $102 million after completion of amendment
* Gladstone Investment Corp- Amendment no. 2 amended credit facility to, among other things, extend maturity date by over two years to November 15, 2021
* Gladstone investment - Amendment reduces current commitment amount to $165 million from $185 million, retain ability to expand to total facility amount of $250 million
Amendment no. 2 amended credit facility to extend revolving period by over two years to November 15, 2019
