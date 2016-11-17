Nov 17 Gladstone Investment Corp :

* Gladstone Investment Corporation announces amendment to its credit facility

* Says on Nov 16, 2016, co's unit entered into amendment no. 2 to its fifth amended and restated credit agreement

* Gladstone-Co's availability under previous revolving line of credit was about $80 million prior to amendment,about $102 million after completion of amendment

* Gladstone Investment Corp- Amendment no. 2 amended credit facility to, among other things, extend maturity date by over two years to November 15, 2021

* Gladstone investment - Amendment reduces current commitment amount to $165 million from $185 million, retain ability to expand to total facility amount of $250 million

* Amendment no. 2 amended credit facility to extend revolving period by over two years to November 15, 2019