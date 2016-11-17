Nov 17 Union Pacific Corp :

* Union Pacific Corporation announces new share repurchase authorization and a 10 percent dividend increase for fourth quarter 2016

* Union Pacific Corp - Board also voted to increase quarterly dividend on company's common shares by 10 percent to 60.5 cents per share

* Union Pacific - Approved early renewal of its share repurchase program, authorizing repurchase of up to 120 million common shares by December 31, 2020

* Union Pacific- new authorization is effective Jan 1, 2017, replaces current authorization, which will now expire on Dec 31, 2016

* Union Pacific Corp- New four year authorization allows for repurchase of another 15 percent of current outstanding shares