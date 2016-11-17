Nov 17 Union Pacific Corp :
* Union Pacific Corporation announces new share repurchase
authorization and a 10 percent dividend increase for fourth
quarter 2016
* Union Pacific Corp - Board also voted to increase
quarterly dividend on company's common shares by 10 percent to
60.5 cents per share
* Union Pacific - Approved early renewal of its share
repurchase program, authorizing repurchase of up to 120 million
common shares by December 31, 2020
* Union Pacific- new authorization is effective Jan 1, 2017,
replaces current authorization, which will now expire on Dec 31,
2016
* Union Pacific Corp- New four year authorization allows for
repurchase of another 15 percent of current outstanding shares
