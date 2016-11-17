Nov 17 Synutra International Inc

* Synutra enters into definitive merger agreement for "going private" transaction

* Synutra International Inc says board of directors unanimously approved merger agreement and transactions contemplated by merger agreement

* Synutra International says each share of co's common stock will be automatically canceled and converted into right to receive $6.05 in cash without interest

* Synutra International Inc says parent has secured a committed loan facility from Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd to finance transactions

* Synutra International Inc says Beams Power Merger sub will merge with co, co will continue as surviving corporation and a wholly-owned unit of parent