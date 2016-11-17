BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate Development unit signs agreement on pasture tourism resort project
* Says its controlling tourism investment unit signs agreement with a Hebei local pasture precinct controller on Yudaokou pasture tourism resort project
Nov 17 Synutra International Inc
* Synutra enters into definitive merger agreement for "going private" transaction
* Synutra International Inc says board of directors unanimously approved merger agreement and transactions contemplated by merger agreement
* Synutra International says each share of co's common stock will be automatically canceled and converted into right to receive $6.05 in cash without interest
* Synutra International Inc says parent has secured a committed loan facility from Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd to finance transactions
* Synutra International Inc says Beams Power Merger sub will merge with co, co will continue as surviving corporation and a wholly-owned unit of parent
* Claimants request adjournment in RBS rights issue case as settlement talks continue -source