BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate Development unit signs agreement on pasture tourism resort project
* Says its controlling tourism investment unit signs agreement with a Hebei local pasture precinct controller on Yudaokou pasture tourism resort project
Nov 17 Lpl Financial Holdings Inc
* LPL Financial reports monthly activity for October 2016
* LPL Financial Holdings says total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of October were approximately $495 billion, a 1.5 percent decrease compared to end of sept
* Total client cash sweep balances at end of October were $29.5 billion, a 1.0 percent increase compared to september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its controlling tourism investment unit signs agreement with a Hebei local pasture precinct controller on Yudaokou pasture tourism resort project
* Claimants request adjournment in RBS rights issue case as settlement talks continue -source Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)