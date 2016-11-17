Nov 17 Lpl Financial Holdings Inc

* LPL Financial reports monthly activity for October 2016

* LPL Financial Holdings says total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of October were approximately $495 billion, a 1.5 percent decrease compared to end of sept

* Total client cash sweep balances at end of October were $29.5 billion, a 1.0 percent increase compared to september 2016