Nov 17 Cesca Therapeutics Inc

* Cesca Therapeutics reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results and provides business update

* Cesca Therapeutics Inc says net loss was $22.4 million for three months ended September 30, 2016, compared to $3.4 million for corresponding fiscal 2016 period

* Q1 revenue $3.8 million versus $2.8 million