BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate Development unit signs agreement on pasture tourism resort project
* Says its controlling tourism investment unit signs agreement with a Hebei local pasture precinct controller on Yudaokou pasture tourism resort project
Nov 17 Chubb Ltd -
* Announced authorization of a share repurchase program of $1 billion through December 31, 2017.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share
* Chubb Limited board declares quarterly dividend and authorizes share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Claimants request adjournment in RBS rights issue case as settlement talks continue -source Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)