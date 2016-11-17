BRIEF-Bombardier launches Ka-band high-speed internet on Challenger 650 Aircraft
* Bombardier launches ka-band high-speed internet on challenger 650 aircraft
Nov 17 Biospecifics Technologies Corp -
* CCH was well-tolerated in actively treated subjects with most adverse events being mild to moderate in severity
* Trial subjects receiving CCH showed statistically significant levels of improvement in appearance of cellulite with treatment
* Press release - Biospecifics Technologies Corp announces positive data from phase 2b study of CCH in patients with cellulite Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
