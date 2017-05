Nov 17 Amtech Systems Inc :

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $25 million to $27 million

* Amtech Systems Inc sees Q1 gross margin to be in mid 20 percent range

* Says quarter-end backlog of $48.6 million

* Q4 revenue $42.4 million versus $28.2 million

* Amtech reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: