BRIEF-Bombardier launches Ka-band high-speed internet on Challenger 650 Aircraft
* Bombardier launches ka-band high-speed internet on challenger 650 aircraft
Nov 17 Acxiom Corp
* LiveRamp announces acquisition of Arbor and Circulate
* Acxiom Corp says in addition, company will issue $50 million of Acxiom stock awards replacing unvested equity.
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $865 million to $875 million
* Sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Acxiom Corp says in fiscal 2018, Acxiom expects transactions to be accretive to both EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $870.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acxiom Corp says deal for total cash consideration of approximately $140 million
* Acxiom Corp says expects transactions to be dilutive by $0.11 to GAAP diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2017
* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Acxiom says in fiscal 2017, Arbor and Circulate are expected to contribute about $5 million in revenue and be neutral to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
