Nov 17 Key Technology Inc :

* Says orders received for fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 were $128.7 million, compared to $114.8 million in fiscal 2015

* Says as of September 30, 2016, company's backlog was $40.4 million

* Qtrly net sales $30.5 million, an increase of $0.1 million

* Key Technology announces fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08