BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate Development unit signs agreement on pasture tourism resort project
* Says its controlling tourism investment unit signs agreement with a Hebei local pasture precinct controller on Yudaokou pasture tourism resort project
Nov 17 Simon Property Group Inc
* Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of $1,221.90 per $1,000 principal amount of notes
* Simon property group - charge of approximately $137 million, or approximately $0.38 per share, to net income and ffo is expected to be recorded in q4 of 2016
* Simon property group to redeem all outstanding 10.35% notes due 2019
* Claimants request adjournment in RBS rights issue case as settlement talks continue -source