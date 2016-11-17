Nov 17 Simon Property Group Inc

* Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of $1,221.90 per $1,000 principal amount of notes

* Simon property group - charge of approximately $137 million, or approximately $0.38 per share, to net income and ffo is expected to be recorded in q4 of 2016

* Simon property group to redeem all outstanding 10.35% notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: