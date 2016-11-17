Nov 17 Gap Inc

* Gap Inc reports third quarter results

* Gap Inc says now expects net closures of about 65 co-operated stores in fiscal year 2016 and a 3 percent reduction of square footage versus to last year

* Continues to expect its adjusted operating margin to be about 8.5 percent in fiscal year 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gap Inc says qtrly Old Navy global comparable sales positive 3 percent, including an estimated negative impact from Fishkill distribution center fire of about 1 percent point

* Gap Inc sees 2016 reported earnings per share $1.41 to $1.50; sees fy adjusted earnings per share in range of $1.87 to $1.92, excluding items

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gap Inc says for fiscal year 2016, company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $525 million

* Total inventory dollars were down 4 percent at end of Q3 of fiscal year 2016.

* At end of Q4 of fiscal year 2016, company expects total inventory dollars to be down in low single digits year-over-year.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $15.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items

* Q3 sales fell 2 percent to $3.8 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: