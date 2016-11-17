BRIEF-Bombardier launches Ka-band high-speed internet on Challenger 650 Aircraft
* Bombardier launches ka-band high-speed internet on challenger 650 aircraft
Nov 17 Matthews International Corp
* Matthews International reports earnings for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended september 30, 2016
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.74
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.08
* Synergy capture on SGK and Aurora acquisitions continues to exceed our initial projections
* Q4 sales $377 million versus I/B/E/S view $381.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
