Nov 17 Matthews International Corp

* Matthews International reports earnings for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended september 30, 2016

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.74

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.08

* Synergy capture on SGK and Aurora acquisitions continues to exceed our initial projections

* Q4 sales $377 million versus I/B/E/S view $381.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S