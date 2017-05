Nov 17 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc -

* New stock repurchase program supersedes previously existing $150 million stock repurchase program through Dec 31, 2018

* As per program, Allscripts may purchase up to $200 million of its common stock through December 31, 2019

* Under new repurchase program, Allscripts could repurchase approximately 18.4 million additional shares

* Allscripts announces expanded share repurchase program