Nov 17 NuStar Energy LP :

* NuStar Energy - priced offering of 8.50% series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units at a price of $25.00 per unit

* NuStar Energy L.P. announces pricing of preferred units