Nov 17 Spartan Energy Corp

* Spartan Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in Southeast Saskatchewan and $505 million equity financings

* Spartan Energy Corp says deal for $700 million

* Spartan Energy says deal to be funded through spartan's pro forma credit facility and through committed concurrent equity financings totalling $505 million

* Spartan Energy Corp says following completion of acquisition, Spartan will control approximately 376,000 net acres of land in Southeast Saskatchewan

* Spartan Energy Corp says increased its 2016 exit production guidance from 13,500 boe/d to 20,800 boe/d