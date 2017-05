Nov 17 America's Car-mart Inc

* America's Car-Mart reports diluted earnings per share of $.62 on revenue increase of 12.9% to $150 million

* Accounts over 30 days past due increased to 4.8% from 3.5% at october 31, 2015

* America's Car-Mart says excluding a $3 million non-cash after-tax charge, qtrly earnings per share $0.29 per diluted share

* Q2 revenue $150 million versus I/B/E/S view $134.7 million