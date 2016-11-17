Nov 17 Post Holdings Inc

* Post Holdings reports results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Post Holdings sees fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to range between $910-$950 million

* On a comparable basis, qtrly net sales declined 6.0% when compared to same period in fiscal 2015

* Post management expects fiscal 2017 capital expenditures to range between $180-$200 million

* Maintenance capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to range between $120-$140 million.

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.31 billion

* Q4 loss per share $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: