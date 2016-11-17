Nov 17 Vigil Health Solutions Inc

* Vigil reports earnings, revenue and sales bookings up in second quarter

* Qtrly sales bookings grew 17% to $1.41 million from $1.20 million in three months ended September 30, 2015

* Says at Sept 30, co had a backlog of approximately $3.03 million down from approximately $3.50 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.007

* Q2 revenue rose 70 percent to C$1.58 million