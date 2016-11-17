Nov 17 Paramount Resources Ltd

* Paramount Resources Ltd announces that its senior unsecured notes due 2019 will be redeemed

* Paramount Resources Ltd says redemption price will be 102.542% of principal amount of 2019 notes redeemed

* Paramount Resources says will redeem all of its outstanding 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2019 in aggregate principal amount of $286.6 million on Dec. 19

* Paramount Resources says co will pay aggregate redemption price plus accrued & unpaid interest on notes to, but excluding, redemption date with cash on hand