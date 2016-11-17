BRIEF-Bombardier launches Ka-band high-speed internet on Challenger 650 Aircraft
* Bombardier launches ka-band high-speed internet on challenger 650 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 GlobeImmune Inc
* GlobeImmune announces updates
* GlobeImmune Inc says Gilead Sciences Inc has terminated collaboration and license agreement with company
* GlobeImmune Inc says Timothy C. Rodell has resigned his positions as company's chief executive officer and president but remains on board of directors
* GlobeImmune Inc says rights to GS-4774 have been returned to GlobeImmune Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier launches ka-band high-speed internet on challenger 650 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sector watchdog says supervision is rigorous (Adds Dalli/Mr Green comment to report first run on May 21)