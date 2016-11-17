Nov 17 GlobeImmune Inc

* GlobeImmune announces updates

* GlobeImmune Inc says Gilead Sciences Inc has terminated collaboration and license agreement with company

* GlobeImmune Inc says Timothy C. Rodell has resigned his positions as company's chief executive officer and president but remains on board of directors

* GlobeImmune Inc says rights to GS-4774 have been returned to GlobeImmune