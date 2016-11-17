UPDATE 1-INSIGHT-How Malta rolled dice on online gambling supervision: documents
* Sector watchdog says supervision is rigorous (Adds Dalli/Mr Green comment to report first run on May 21)
Nov 17 Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp -
* Deal for cash proceeds of $12.0 million
* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp enters into agreement to sell waste management division to GFL Environmental Inc for $12.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sector watchdog says supervision is rigorous (Adds Dalli/Mr Green comment to report first run on May 21)
LONDON, May 22 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has tried to reach a last-minute settlement with a group of investors who allege that the lender misled them over a 2008 capital increase, according to two people close to the matter.