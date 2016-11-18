Nov 18 Abercrombie & Fitch Co :
* Abercrombie & fitch co - comparable sales for q3 down 6%
* Continued adverse impact from foreign currency on sales
and operating income in Q4
* Abercrombie & fitch co- for Q4 of fiscal 2016 sees
comparable sales to be challenging
* Qtrly abercrombie comparable sales down 14 percent
* Will be closing its a&f flagship store in seoul in january
2017
* Qtrly hollister comparable sales flat
* Now expects capital expenditures to be approximately $140
million for full year
* Abercrombie & fitch - sees for q4, gross margin rate down
slightly to last year's adjusted non-gaap rate of 60.7%
* Abercrombie & fitch co - anticipates closing about 35
stores in u.s. In q4 through natural lease expirations, in
addition to 15 stores closed ytd
* Abercrombie & fitch co - company expects to open seven new
stores in q4, including five in china and two in u.s.
* Abercrombie & fitch-exercised lease kick-out option for
a&f flagship store in hong kong, expects to incur lease
termination charge of about $16 million in q4
* Reg-Abercrombie & Fitch co. Reports third quarter results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 excluding
items
* Q3 sales $821.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $830.6 million
