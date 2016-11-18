BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd :
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - board of directors authorised company to repurchase up to an additional 500,000 common shares
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - intends to fund any repurchases with available cash
* White Mountains announces additional share repurchase authorisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )