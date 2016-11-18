BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 United Fire Group Inc
* United Fire Group Inc declares a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share and announces changes to the board of directors
* Board of UFG, increased size of board from 12 directors to 13 directors
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago