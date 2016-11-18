BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Nov 18 America First Multifamily Investors Lp :
* Extended maturity date of BTC Partnership's $50 million unsecured line of credit to May 14, 2018
* America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Extends maturity of unsecured line of credit commitment with lead participant, Bankers Trust Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago